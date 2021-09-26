SAINT LUCIA RECORDS 91 NEW COVID-19 CASES

Press Release: St. Lucia Ministry of Health

Today Saturday, September 25, 2021, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of ninety-one (91) new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Friday September 24, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a total of 358 samples which were collected between September 23 and 24, 2021. This number of positive cases makes up 25.4% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in- country to date to 11,144.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 144 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in-country to 2156. One (1) of the active cases is critical while fourteen (14) others are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 35,764 individuals have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and 29,373 have received the second dose. A total of 9,108 individuals have received the first dose and 1,582 individuals have received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccinations will resume on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Vigie Complex and the Soufriere Hospital from 9 am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available

For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit, at 468-5309/468-5317 respectively