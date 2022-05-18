SAINT LUCIA PARTICIPATES IN THE 2022 ROMANCE TRAVEL FORUM

Sourced Information: St. Lucia Tourism Authority

Destination Saint Lucia was well-received by 200 Romance Travel Specialists and key suppliers at the 2022 Romance Travel Forum that took place from May 9th –12th in the Dominican Republic, at the Secrets Royal Beach Resort.

Leading Saint Lucia’s Delegation was Senior Sales Manager at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Richard Moss. He was joined by the Sales Representatives of Ti Kaye Resort & Spa, Coconut Bay Beach Resort, and Serenity at Coconut Bay who together showcased Saint Lucia’s renowned romance product.





Saint Lucia is best known for intimate escapes, romantic adventures, the most scenic tropical backdrops for weddings, magical proposals, vow renewals, babymoons, and the best-kept secrets.





Coupled with outstanding hospitality, unmatched culinary experiences, and service delivery, Saint Lucia has been named 13 times the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination by World Travel Awards and captured Gold in the 2021 Travvy Awards for Best Luxury Destination, Best Wedding Destination, and Best Honeymoon Destination.