Isles Congratulates Primary School Relay Champions, CPS

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Nevis Reformation Party caretaker for Constituency 3, Rohan Isles, extended congratulatory remarks to Primary School Relay Champions, the Charlestown Primary School.

CPS etched their names in the history books as the first winners of the Rams Primary School Relay Championship. They won 13 medals: 6 Gold, 4 Silver and 3 Bronze.

Isles shared a photo with the CPS students and their championship trophy via his official Facebook page. He also shared highlights of students on the podium with their medals.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

He said…..

Related Posts

Motion of No Confidence Filed

Premier Brantley’s monthly press conference postponed

SKNLP Leader Dr Drew Issues Statement on Recent Political…

Congratulations to the Charlestown Primary School – Winners of the First ever Rams Primary School Relay Championship.

R. Isles

He also extended congratulations to the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School, the St. Thomas’ Primary School and the Ivor Walters Primary School.

He lamented, “You have made us proud!”

Yes, Our youths have made us proud: To all the student athletes who participated yesterday, thanks for giving of your best. To the coaches, your efforts are greatly appreciated. To the track and field enthusiasts, parents and teachers continue encouraging our youths.

R. Isles
Share
More Stories

POLICE INVESTIGATING SHOOTING IN ST PAULS

Nevis passes the 4000 mark for COVID-19 vaccinations,…

MONROE COLLEGE NEW ROCHELLE TRACK & FIELD & CROSS…

1 of 2,009
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy