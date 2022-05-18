Isles Congratulates Primary School Relay Champions, CPS

Nevis Reformation Party caretaker for Constituency 3, Rohan Isles, extended congratulatory remarks to Primary School Relay Champions, the Charlestown Primary School.

CPS etched their names in the history books as the first winners of the Rams Primary School Relay Championship. They won 13 medals: 6 Gold, 4 Silver and 3 Bronze.

Isles shared a photo with the CPS students and their championship trophy via his official Facebook page. He also shared highlights of students on the podium with their medals.

He said…..

Congratulations to the Charlestown Primary School – Winners of the First ever Rams Primary School Relay Championship. R. Isles

He also extended congratulations to the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School, the St. Thomas’ Primary School and the Ivor Walters Primary School.





He lamented, “You have made us proud!”