Jesus escapes from prison again

By: Staff Writer

Law enforcement officials on St. Kitts are again on the hunt for 20-year-old Jesus Valdez, who escaped from Her Majesty’s Prison in Basseterre on Monday morning (May 16).   

Valdez, a native of the Dominican Republic, was on the run last month for 16 days after escaping the same facility on April 14.
 

Police confirmed that they are seeking the public’s assistance to recapture the fugitive.

The Market Street resident is described as being slim build, fair in complexion, has black hair and is  5’4”  tall. 

