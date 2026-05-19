SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS TO RECEIVE THREE CARICOM NATIONALS TRANSFERRED FROM THE UNITED STATES

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, May 19, 2026 (SKNIS): The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis wishes to inform the general public that three (3) individuals who are nationals of Member States of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)—Jamaica and Belize—are scheduled to arrive in the Federation on May 19, 2026 following their transfer from the United States of America (USA).



The transfer is being conducted pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Government of the USA concerning the transfer of certain third-country nationals who are citizens of CARICOM Member States.





In accordance with the arrangements outlined in the MOU, at no cost to the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the individuals will be processed through the established immigration and security procedures of Saint Kitts and Nevis and will be granted the immigration status and legal accommodation ordinarily applicable to CARICOM nationals within the Federation.



The Government wishes to assure the public that all relevant national security, immigration, and law enforcement agencies have been fully engaged in the process. The USA Government has also provided the relevant biographical, medical, and criminal background information available in relation to the individuals prior to their transfer.





The individuals are not being transferred on account of criminal convictions. Their transfer relates to immigration violations in the USA. The individuals are free, at their own discretion and subject to the laws and immigration requirements of their respective home countries, to return to their countries of nationality if they so choose.



The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis remains committed to the responsible management of migration matters, adherence to its international obligations, and the maintenance of public safety and national security.



Members of the public are encouraged to rely on official government sources for accurate information and updates concerning this matter.



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