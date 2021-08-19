NEW TAIWANESE AMBASSADOR PAYS COURTESY CALL ON MINISTER OF EDUCATION

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, August 18th, 2021:​ Minister of Education, Honourable Jonel Powell, expressed congratulations to Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (ROC) Taiwan to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Lin, on his promotion and subsequent appointment Ambassador during a courtesy call on Wednesday, August 18th 2021.

“Ambassador it is a pleasure to officially congratulate you on your accession to the seat of Ambassador of The Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis. I am very happy for you on your promotion and I certainly expect that not only will we be able to maintain the relationship that we’ve had but certainly be able to build upon it in the interest of both our countries”, stated Minister Powell.

Minister Powell also pledged his support to the new ambassador.

“You have my full support, and in so doing, I look forward to working together and achieving new things on behalf of both our countries”.

Ambassador Michael Lin reassured the Minister Powell that the relationship which is shared between the two countries [Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis] will continue.

“My Embassy will continue to work closely with your Ministry to enhance all the Human Resource development in this country. This year we will provide all together nearly 15 students with scholarships including the ITCF and the Taiwan scholarship, for students to study in Taiwan for Tertiary study in university”, noted Ambassador Lin.

Ambassador Lin explained that due to the current pandemic crisis, the Visa application for the 15 students have been on hold and will be processed as soon as clearance is given by the Central Epidemic Command Center in Taiwan.

“We will hold the applications for the Visa entry into Taiwan. So basically, our Central Epidemic Control Center will announce the date for us [the Embassy] to process the visa,” stated Ambassador Lin.

His Excellency Lin conveyed his best wishes to the Minister Powell and expressed his appreciation for the ministry’s assistance in selecting suitable candidates to receive the academic scholarships being offered.