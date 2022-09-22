SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS NATIONALS IN WASHINGTON D.C. CELEBRATE INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY

Washington D.C. (September 18, 2022) The Embassy and Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis in collaboration with the Saint Kitts and Nevis Nationals Association in D.C. commemorated thsf ederation’s 39th Anniversary of Independence with a National Day Service at the Harvest Intercontinental Church, Olney MD.

His Excellency Dr. Everson Hull, Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States delivered brief remarks, where he used the opportunity to highlight the theme for this year’a celebration- “Refocus, Re-create, Redesign: Independence 39”, as well as the significant strides our

country has made in its development since its attainment of nationhood.

Nationals proudly raised their voices with the rendition of the national anthem and displayed the vibrant colours of the national flag. Representatives from allies of the federation were also in attendance.

