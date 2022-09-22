POLICE INVESTIGATING NON-FATAL SHOOTING INCIDENT IN FARMS ESTATE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 20, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting incident that occurred on September 18, 2022, in which Caldre Chapman of Gingerland was injured.

Investigations so far have revealed that sometime after 8 p.m. Chapman had parked and exited his vehicle at a residence in Farms Estate when he was approached by a masked, armed assailant who began firing shots at him. He ran, but the assailant caught up to him and a struggle ensued during which Chapman was struck in the head and received a gunshot wound to his thigh. The assailant escaped and Chapman was transported to the Alexandra Hospital where he is warded in a stable condition.

Personnel from the Forensic Department processed the scene and collected items of evidential value.

The Police are urging persons with information about this incident to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707.

