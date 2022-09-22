New Zealand go 1-0 up in CG United ODI Series
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua– New Zealand secured a 5-run win via the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method over the West Indies Women in the first CG United One Day International at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews said, “The girls put up a really good fight in the first innings to get us to the total that we got, so kudos to Kyshona and Chinelle. We took some crucial wickets in the middle after the start New Zealand got. Of course it’s disappointing the way the game ended but all in all, I think it was a good first game.”
Both teams meet again on Thursday September 22 at the same venue for the 2nd CG United ODI, from 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica time.
Fans can now purchase tickets for any of the matches at tickets.windiestickets.com, the official Windies Tickets service presented by Mastercard. For all matches, adults can purchase general admission tickets online at US$5.00, with free admission for children under the age of 16 when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors benefit from half price tickets. The stadium ticket office will open on the day of the rescheduled 1st CG United ODI with printed tickets available for EC$15.00/US$5.00.
All eight matches will be streamed live in the Caribbean on ESPN Caribbean’s “ESPN Play” app and will be available around the world with some of CWI’s broadcast partners and on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Live ball-by-ball scoring will also be available on the www.windiescricket.com Match Centre.
Full scorecard: http://bit.ly/wiwvnzwodi1
West Indies Women 168/7 (35 overs)
Chinelle Henry 44 Fran Jonas 7-2-22-2
Kyshona Knight 36 Amelia Kerr 6-0-28-2
New Zealand Women
159/5 (33 overs)
Suzie Bates 51 Hayley Matthews 7-0-28-3
Amelia Kerr 47* Chinelle Henry 3-0-23-1
West Indies Women’s squad for 1st and 2nd CG United ODIs
FULL SQUAD
1. Hayley Matthews (Captain)
2. Aaliyah Alleyne
3. Shamilia Connell
4. Afy Fletcher
5. Shabika Gajnabi
6. Chinelle Henry
7. Kyshona Knight
8. Natasha McLean
9. Chedean Nation
10. Karishma Ramharack
11. Shakera Selman (Vice Captain)
12. Stafanie Taylor
13. Rashada Williams
Reserves
Cherry Ann Fraser
Sheneta Grimmond
Jannillea Glasgow
FULL MATCH SCHEDULE
All matches will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
CG United ODI Series
- Monday 19 September: 1st CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time
- Thursday 22 September: 2nd CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time
- Sunday 25 September: 3rd CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time
T20I Series
- Wednesday 28 September: 1st T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time
- Saturday 1 October: 2nd T20I, 10:00am Eastern Caribbean/11:00amm Jamaica time
- Sunday 2 October: 3rd T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time
- Wednesday 5 October: 4th T20I, 10:00am Eastern Caribbean/9:00am Jamaica Time
- Thursday 6 October: 5th T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time
