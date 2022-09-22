New Zealand go 1-0 up in CG United ODI Series

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua– New Zealand secured a 5-run win via the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method over the West Indies Women in the first CG United One Day International at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews said, “The girls put up a really good fight in the first innings to get us to the total that we got, so kudos to Kyshona and Chinelle. We took some crucial wickets in the middle after the start New Zealand got. Of course it’s disappointing the way the game ended but all in all, I think it was a good first game.”

Both teams meet again on Thursday September 22 at the same venue for the 2nd CG United ODI, from 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica time.

Fans can now purchase tickets for any of the matches at tickets.windiestickets.com , the official Windies Tickets service presented by Mastercard. For all matches, adults can purchase general admission tickets online at US$5.00, with free admission for children under the age of 16 when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors benefit from half price tickets. The stadium ticket office will open on the day of the rescheduled 1st CG United ODI with printed tickets available for EC$15.00/US$5.00.

All eight matches will be streamed live in the Caribbean on ESPN Caribbean’s “ESPN Play” app and will be available around the world with some of CWI’s broadcast partners and on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Live ball-by-ball scoring will also be available on the ​ www.windiescricket.com Match Centre.

Full scorecard: http://bit.ly/wiwvnzwodi1

West Indies Women 168/7 (35 overs)

Chinelle Henry 44 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Fran Jonas 7-2-22-2

Kyshona Knight 36 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Amelia Kerr 6-0-28-2

New Zealand Women

159/5 (33 overs)

Suzie Bates 51 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Hayley Matthews 7-0-28-3

Amelia Kerr 47* ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Chinelle Henry 3-0-23-1

West Indies Women’s squad for 1st and 2nd CG United ODIs

FULL SQUAD

1. ​ ​ ​ Hayley Matthews (Captain)

2. ​ ​ ​ Aaliyah Alleyne

3. ​ ​ ​ Shamilia Connell

4. ​ ​ ​ Afy Fletcher

5. ​ ​ ​ Shabika Gajnabi

6. ​ ​ ​ Chinelle Henry

7. ​ Kyshona Knight

8. ​ ​ ​ Natasha McLean

9. ​ ​ ​ Chedean Nation

10. ​ Karishma Ramharack

11. ​ Shakera Selman (Vice Captain)

12. ​ Stafanie Taylor

13. ​ Rashada Williams

Reserves

Cherry Ann Fraser

Sheneta Grimmond

Jannillea Glasgow

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

All matches will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

CG United ODI Series

Monday 19 September: 1 st CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time Thursday 22 September: 2 nd CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time Sunday 25 September: 3 rd CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

T20I Series

Wednesday 28 September: 1 st T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time

T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time Saturday 1 October: 2 nd T20I, 10:00am Eastern Caribbean/11:00amm Jamaica time

T20I, 10:00am Eastern Caribbean/11:00amm Jamaica time Sunday 2 October: 3 rd T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time

T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time Wednesday 5 October: 4 th T20I, 10:00am Eastern Caribbean/9:00am Jamaica Time

T20I, 10:00am Eastern Caribbean/9:00am Jamaica Time Thursday 6 October: 5th T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:30pm Jamaica time

