Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador presents credentials to the UAE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 1, 2021 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is pleased to inform the public that Saint Kitts and Nevis’s new Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Excellency Mr. Justin Hawley, on 30th August, 2021, among a number of other ambassadors, presented credentials to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

Ambassador Hawley’s distinguished career in the Foreign Service has transcended Foreign Service Officer, Senior Foreign Service Officer, and Counselor. He also served a stint at the headquarters of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in Saint Lucia. In his most recent role, Hawley served as Consul General at Saint Kitts and Nevis Consulate in Dubai, UAE, and with its upgrade to the full embassy, has now been promoted to Ambassador.



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed in welcoming the ambassadors wished them success in their missions to boost cooperation and friendly relations between the UAE and their respective countries to enhance the level of exchange of expertise and visions to serve development objectives in various fields. Sheikh Mohammed said that the UAE diplomacy, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is focused on promoting tolerance, coexistence and mutual respect and exploring new avenues of collaboration that serve the interests of both the UAE and friendly countries.

Like other Ambassadors present, Ambassador Hawley conveyed the greetings of the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs again congratulates His Excellency, Mr. Justin Hawley, on his ascension to the post of Ambassador and wishes him every success as he continues to serve.