U.S. Immigrant Visa COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement Update

All U.S. immigrant visa applicants are required to complete a medical examination as part of the normal application process. Effective October 1, a completed COVID-19 vaccine series is a new CDC requirement for

U.S. immigrant visa medical examinations. The U.S. Department of State is currently working with the CDC to implement this requirement. This requirement does not apply to non-immigrant visa (NIV) classes such as tourist or student visas.

More information can be found at: www.cdc.gov/immigrantrefugeehealth/panel-physicians/covid-19-technical-instructions.html



