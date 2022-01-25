Sagicor celebrates New Year’s births in St Kitts and Nevis

Photo: Sagicor Advisor Mrs. Glendale Jones presenting to Ms. Tineesha Chapman in Nevis

Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis: The Sagicor team visited the hospitals in St Kitts and Nevis early in the new year to deliver packages for the first new others and their babies who were delivered safely on January 1st, 2022.

Agency Administrator and Ms. Corine Francis presenting to Ms Gazelle Rawlins in St. Kitts

The team initiated this activity last year and were happy to continue what they plan to make a Sagicor tradition for the team.

Cleone Moore, Agency Administrator for Sagicor said, “My team and I were happy to bring a moment of joy to these new families who are starting 2022 on a very positive note and in a blessed way. Joyful moments should be celebrated and we are happy and humbled that these new Moms allowed us to share in their special moment. We wish the families health and happiness in the new year and beyond. Kudos as well to the medical teams who continue to do service beyond the call, to ensure that all those who need medical care receive it.”