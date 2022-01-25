Barbados: New Cabinet has state ministers and proposal for 18-year-old senator

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley has announced major changes for the new Cabinet with 20 ministers inclusive of herself.

The Barbadian Prime Minister declared a Deputy Prime Minister and four senior ministers responsible for infrastructure, social and environmental policy, the productive sectors and governance. The new cabinet has been reduced from the previous term.

Addressing the nation last evening (January 24, 2022), Mottley stated that she will be retaining responsibility as Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs with responsibility for Culture, Security, Public Service, CARICOM and the Development Commissions.

Ministers

Santia Bradshaw will serve as Deputy Prime Minister with responsibility for Transport, Works and Water Resources, as well as the leader of government business in the House of Assembly and senior minister responsible for infrastructure.

Attorney General Dale Marshall will assume the role of a senior minister coordinating for governance in the Cabinet.

Senator Dr Jerome Walcott will serve as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade as well as the senior minister coordinating for social and environmental policy.

Kerrie Symmonds will be Minister of Energy and Business Development [while also includes international and small business]. Symmonds will also be the senior minister coordinating for the productive sectors.

Wilfred Abrahams continues as Minister of Home Affairs and Information.

Indar Weir retains his portfolio of Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security.

Ian Gooding-Edghill will serve as the Minister of Health and Wellness.

Senator Lisa Cummins will be Minister of Tourism and International Transport, taking responsibility for the Grantley Adams International Airport as well as the Bridgetown Port. Cummins will also be the leader of government business in the Senate.

Kay McConney will be Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training.

Dwight Sutherland will be Minister of Housing, Lands and Maintenance.

Kirk Humphrey will be Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs

Adrian Forde will be Minister of the Environment and National Beautification

Colin Jordan remains as Minister of Labour and Social Partnership Relations.

Charles Griffith is Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment.

Davidson Ishmael will be the new Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology

Dr Sonia Browne will be Minister of State in the Minister of Health and Wellness with the responsibility for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and noncommunicable diseases (NCDs)

Sandra Husbands will be straddling two ministries as Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Trade and the Ministry of Business Development

Ryan Straughn continues as Minister in the Ministry of Finance

Senator Shantel Munro-Knight is to be appointed as a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Romel Springer will be parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources with the responsibility for water resources.

Corey Lane will be parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs.

Speaker of the House of Assembly – Arthur Holder

Deputy Speaker – Neil Rowe

Chairman of the Committees and Standing Finance Committees – Peter Philips

Chairperson of the standing committee on economics – Chris Gibbs

Chairperson of the standing committee on social and environmental matters – Toni Moore

Chairperson of the standing committee on governance – Ralph Thorne

Senate

President of the Senate – Reginald Farley

Deputy president – Liz Thompson

Senator Crystal Haynes

Senator John King

Senator Patirica Parris

Senator Lorenzo Harewood

Senator Shanika Roberts-Odle

Senator Khaleel Kothdiwala (pending Consitutional amendments)

Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office Johnathan Reid