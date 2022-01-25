SKN Counsellor (Cuba) receives Diplomatic Training in Kenya

Sourced Information: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation

Counsellor at the Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Havana, Mr. Winston O. Hanley, has been selected to participate in a Diplomatic Training Programme in Nairobi, Kenya.

The January 23 to February 03, 2022, educational visit hosted by the Government of the Republic of Kenya, will see the participation of Diplomats from CARICOM Member States and the Republic of Cuba. The visit is intended to enhance relations between Kenya and CARICOM countries, as well as to build bridges with all people of African descent.

While in Kenya, participants will be exposed to Kenyan Foreign Policy objectives, economic and political developmental trends in that region, along with issues regarding South-South cooperation.