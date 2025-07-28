RSCNPF CONCLUDES BREATHALYSER TRAINING TO BOLSTER ROAD SAFETY ENFORCEMENT

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has successfully concluded a comprehensive three-day Breathalyser Training Course, held from July 22nd to 24th, 2025, at the Police Training Complex in Basseterre.



The training was led by Sergeant William Coleman of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, USA, a decorated veteran and certified Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). With over twenty years of traffic enforcement under his belt, Sgt. Coleman has conducted more than 1,000 DUI (Driving Under the Influence) investigations and over 100 drug influence evaluations. As one of only two DRE Instructors in Manatee County, he brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the RSCNPF’s classroom.



The course covered key areas including:



Legal frameworks governing impaired driving and breathalyser use

Correct operational procedures for breathalyser equipment

Evidence documentation and courtroom preparation

Field identification of impairment and ethical engagement with motorists

Participants were also evaluated through both practical and theoretical assessments to certify their readiness for operational deployment.



This training signals a pivotal advancement in the RSCNPF’s road safety arsenal. With numerous serious accidents recorded over the past eighteen months, some of which were linked to excessive drinking and speeding, the need for stronger enforcement measures was undeniable. Breathalyser technology now equips the Force with a sharper, more reliable tool to detect and deter dangerous behaviour behind the wheel. Its deployment is expected to significantly strengthen the Force’s ability to promote safer roads and ensure responsible driving across the Federation.



The RSCNPF extends sincere appreciation to our valued partners, National Caribbean Insurance, NAGICO, TDC Insurance, Caribbean Alliance, and Guardian Insurance, for their longstanding support and making this course possible. We also thank Royal St. Kitts Hotel for generously sponsoring the facilitator’s accommodation.



The RSCNPF will continue actively modernising and expanding all operational capabilities, embracing innovation, and continuously enhancing our service delivery, all in support of national security and public wellbeing.

