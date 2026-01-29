Government Approves National Holiday to Commemorate Buckley’s Uprising from 2027



Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, January 29, 2026 (PMO) — The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has approved the establishment of a new national holiday to commemorate the historic Buckley’s Uprising, with effect from January 28, 2027. From that year onward, January 28 will be observed annually as a national holiday, marking one of the most pivotal moments in the Federation’s struggle for workers’ rights, social justice, and dignity.



The major national announcement was shared with the public by Hon. Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure et al., and elected representative for St. Christopher #3, during the 91st Anniversary Commemoration of the Buckley’s Uprising, held on January 28, 2026, at Buckley’s Estate.



Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Maynard confirmed that the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has approved the necessary process to formally designate January 28 as a national holiday, underscoring the Government’s commitment to ensuring the legacy of the uprising is permanently enshrined in the nation’s collective memory.



Speaking at the Ceremony, Prime Minister Drew, in his remarks, noted the announcement as both timely and necessary, noting that the Buckley’s Uprising of 1935 was not only a defining national moment, but one that reverberated across the Caribbean and the wider world.



“It [The Buckley’s Uprising] was not only a local event, it was not only a regional event. It was an international event, because the uprising here sent shockwaves all the way to the east and to Africa, and sent a message to all oppressed people that you can rise up and ask for your true liberation”, Prime Minister Drew said. “Honouring this moment with a national holiday ensures that those sacrifices are never forgotten and that future generations understand the price paid for the rights we enjoy today.”



The Prime Minister further emphasized that the observance of a national holiday is part of a broader, deliberate effort by the Government to deepen historical awareness, strengthen national identity, and reinforce the values of unity, equality, and social justice that continue to guide the Federation’s development.



Minister Maynard, addressing the gathering at Buckley’s Estate, also described the decision as a victory for historical truth and cultural consciousness, highlighting the decades-long efforts of community and cultural custodians who have kept the memory of the uprising alive.



“This is hallowed ground,” Minister Maynard said. “What began here in 1935 helped to shape Caribbean democracy and laid the foundation for labour rights and social reform. By recognising January 28 as a national holiday, we are finally giving this chapter of our history the national honour it deserves.”

The national holiday will complement ongoing initiatives to preserve and promote the legacy of the Buckley’s Uprising, including the construction of a monument at Buckley’s Estate, the integration of the uprising into the national school curriculum, and expanded public education and commemoration activities.



The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis reaffirmed that the formal observance of Buckley’s Uprising Day represents a lasting commitment to remembering the sacrifices of those who stood against injustice, while inspiring continued progress toward a more just, inclusive, and empowered society.