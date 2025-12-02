ROLSTON MAYNARD CHARGED IN FIREARM CONTRABAND RECOVERY ON ST. KITTS

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force recovered an illegal firearm and matching ammunition in a joint operation conducted on November 23rd, 2025, by officers of the Special Services Unit (SSU) and the Joint Security Operations Tactical Team (JSOTT).

During the execution of a search warrant on the premises of Kazenel Maynard of St.

Paul’s, St. Kitts, officers recovered:

One (1) .22 silver revolver found on the person of Rolston Maynard

One (1) firearm magazine

Four (4) matching rounds of ammunition

Three additional adult occupants who were present during the search were also detained. The Crime Scene Unit processed the premises and secured several items of evidential value.

All detained individuals, along with the recovered exhibits, were transported to police custody for further investigation.

Formal charges were subsequently laid against Rolston Maynard of St. Paul’s, who was charged with Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition on November 23rd, 2025, at the Dieppe Bay Police Station.

—