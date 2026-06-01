Missing hiker, 33, found dead after 5 day search

By: T. Chapman

33-year-old hiker, Wang Zyuan who went missing while hiking has been found dead after a 5-day search.

Wang Zyuan, a visitor, went missing while on the Mt. Liamuiga trail by himself on Wednesday, May 27th, 2026.

Over the past three days, joint search teams comprising officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, the St. Kitts-Nevis Fire and Rescue Department, officers from the Police Training School, the Forest Unit, the Red Cross, and the Ross University K9 Unit conducted extensive wide-area search operations across the mountain.

At 2.18 p.m. on Monday, the police confirmed that Zyuan was found deceased.

It is with deep regret that the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) confirms that Mr Wang Zyuan, who had been missing on the Mt. Liamuiga trail since Wednesday, May 27th, 2026, was located deceased on Monday, June 1st, 2026, by one of the search teams.

His cause of death would have to be determined by an autopsy, according to sources.

The full circumstances surrounding the reported discovery of his body have not been released up to press time.

More details will be forthcoming when the authorities release further information.