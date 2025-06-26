Pringle Charged In Connection With Disappearance Of Teenager

Basseterre, St. Kitts – On June 26, 2025, officers of the Violent Crime Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force arrested and formally charged 64-year-old Selwyn Pringle, also known as “Judge,” of Dieppe Bay, on two Warrants in the First Instance for the offences of Kidnapping and False Imprisonment.

The charges relate to the disappearance of 15-year-old Janelika Romney of New Guinea.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force remains steadfast in its efforts to locate 15-year-old Janelika Romney and bring her home safely. Every available resource is being utilised in this ongoing investigation, and we continue to pursue all leads with urgency and determination.

We strongly urge anyone who may have seen Janelika or who possesses information—no matter how seemingly insignificant—to come forward and speak with investigators. Your assistance could prove vital in reuniting her with her loved ones. Individuals can contact the nearest police station or call the Violent Crime Unit at 662-3468 to report information anonymously.

The safety and well-being of every child in our community is of paramount importance, and we thank the public for their continued support and vigilance.

