Local News

Generous Donation Enhances Police Capability to Enforce Drunk Driving Laws

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read
img 8317 1

Basseterre, St. Kitts — 5 June 2025 — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has received a timely and generous donation of eight professional-grade breathalyzer devices from Ms. Lesleigh Joseph, our Public Relations Officer, who wished to assist in improving road safety and law enforcement capabilities. The contribution was made after she observed a critical need for improved tools to support the effective enforcement of the Federation’s drunk driving laws.

breathalyzer 1

The donated devices, the BACtrack S80 Select Series Breathalyzers, are designed for professional testing applications and provide accurate, fast, and reliable blood alcohol concentration (BAC) estimates. These units utilise Xtend®️ Fuel Cell Sensor Technology, known for its precision, four-digit display accuracy, and suitability for varied climatic conditions—making them ideal for use in the Federation’s environment.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. James Sutton, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Police High Command, stating:
“This donation represents a meaningful partnership between the community and law enforcement. The availability of these high-quality breathalyzers will significantly enhance our capacity to detect and deter impaired driving, thereby improving safety for all road users.”

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force remains committed to reducing road traffic collisions, especially those caused by alcohol impairment. With the deployment of these new devices, frontline officers will be better equipped to enforce the law consistently and professionally. The Police Force encourages members of the public to continue supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening public safety and promoting responsible road use.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article img 8304 1 Eleven Homegrown Acts for 2025 St Kitts Music Festival
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy