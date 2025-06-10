Generous Donation Enhances Police Capability to Enforce Drunk Driving Laws

Basseterre, St. Kitts — 5 June 2025 — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has received a timely and generous donation of eight professional-grade breathalyzer devices from Ms. Lesleigh Joseph, our Public Relations Officer, who wished to assist in improving road safety and law enforcement capabilities. The contribution was made after she observed a critical need for improved tools to support the effective enforcement of the Federation’s drunk driving laws.

The donated devices, the BACtrack S80 Select Series Breathalyzers, are designed for professional testing applications and provide accurate, fast, and reliable blood alcohol concentration (BAC) estimates. These units utilise Xtend®️ Fuel Cell Sensor Technology, known for its precision, four-digit display accuracy, and suitability for varied climatic conditions—making them ideal for use in the Federation’s environment.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. James Sutton, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Police High Command, stating:

“This donation represents a meaningful partnership between the community and law enforcement. The availability of these high-quality breathalyzers will significantly enhance our capacity to detect and deter impaired driving, thereby improving safety for all road users.”

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force remains committed to reducing road traffic collisions, especially those caused by alcohol impairment. With the deployment of these new devices, frontline officers will be better equipped to enforce the law consistently and professionally. The Police Force encourages members of the public to continue supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening public safety and promoting responsible road use.

