Christophe Harbour and its Shareholders, the Darby Family and the Government of St. Kitts & Nevis, Announce the Sale of Marina Assets and Operations to Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC

St. Kitts, May 23, 2025 – Christophe Harbour Development Company, Ltd., (and its shareholders the Darby Family and the Government of St Kitts and Nevis), master developer of the Christophe Harbour Community located on the Southeast Peninsula of St Kitts, today announce the sale of The Marina at Christophe Harbour to Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC, the largest owner and operator of marinas in the world. This strategic transaction allows for the continued evolution of Christophe Harbor while placing the marina in the hands of a specialized partner with a strong track record in marina operations and waterfront lifestyle.





The sale includes the marina assets and operations. All other aspects of Christophe Harbour, including residential neighborhoods, amenities, and ongoing community development, remain under the stewardship of Christophe Harbour Development Company.





“Christophe Harbour is built on a vision of quality, sustainability, and exceptional living,” said Charles ‘Buddy’ Darby III, Founder and CEO of Christophe Harbour Development Company, who continued, “With this transition, we remain committed to the long-term success of the community while entrusting the marina to a team with shared vision and the resources and expertise to enhance its offerings.”





Safe Harbor Marinas plans to immediately start a significant expansion project to accommodate superyachts up to 350 feet in length and will focus on growing yachting and yachting services in St Kitts and Nevis.





“We are pleased to be able to serve the global fleet in this important region with an offering of such high quality,” said Baxter Underwood, CEO of Safe Harbor Marinas.





Christophe Harbour Development Company and Safe Harbor Marinas sincerely thank the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honorable Dr. Terrance M. Drew, for his invaluable assistance and support. His leadership was key in facilitating a smooth and successful process for all parties involved. The parties would also like to extend a very special thanks to Her Excellency Hadiya Claxton, Special Envoy, Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, whose expertise and tireless efforts were instrumental throughout the completion of the transaction.





Speaking on the transaction, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew expressed that it marks a new chapter for the continued transformation of St. Kitts and Nevis into a world-class destination for investment, luxury real estate, and maritime excellence. He continued, “We welcome Safe Harbor Marinas and look forward to the opportunities this partnership with Christophe Harbour will unlock, from job creation and tourism growth to enhanced global visibility for our Federation. My government remains committed to facilitating sustainable development that uplifts our people and strengthens our economy for generations to come.





