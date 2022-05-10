Prime Minister Harris Dissolves Parliament

By: Staff Writer

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister, the Hon Dr Timothy Harris, during a national address on Tuesday afternoon informed the nation that he officially advised Governor-General Sir Tapley Seaton to dissolve parliament.

I have asked the Governor-General to dissolve the parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis effective today, May 10, 2022.

According to Harris, he would announce when general elections will be held. As per the constitution, after the dissolution of parliament, elections must be held within 90 days.

Prior to the dissolution of Parliament, Harris was facing a Motion of No Confidence which was filed by the six members of his cabinet.

The dissolution came 15 days into the 21 day deadline for the hearing of a Motion of No Confidence.

The date for election is to be announced soon.