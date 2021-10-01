ST. KITTS & NEVIS OPENS ITS COUNTRY PAVILION FOR EXPO2020 IN DUBAI, UAE

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis opened its Country Pavilion for Expo2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on October 1, 2021. The Opening Ceremony for Expo2020 took place on September 30.

Present for the opening were St. Kitts and Nevis’ Resident Ambassador to the UAE based in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Justin Kareem Hawley; Director-General for the Commercial Office of Taipei in Dubai, Mr. Andrew Yang; Minister Counsellor based at the High Commission of St. Kitts and Nevis in London and Commissioner General for St. Kitts and Nevis at Expo2020 in Dubai, Elsa Wilkin- Armbrister; Assistant Secretary in the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister, Samuel Berridge; Desiree Huggins and Patrick Howell.

Commissioner General Wilkin-Armbrister informed that 150 guests toured the Pavilion at the opening. St. Kitts and Nevis Pavilion will be populated in the coming days with items from the Federation.

Expo 2020 is a World Expo currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, originally scheduled for 20 October 2020 – 10 April 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Arab Emirates, the new dates are 1st October 2021 – 31st March, 2022. Despite being postponed, organizers kept the name Expo 2020 for marketing and branding purposes. It is the first time that a World Exposition has been postponed to a later date rather than cancelled. The Bureau International des Expositions general assembly in Paris named Dubai as the host on 27 November, 2013.

The coming together will be an opportunity for people from all over the globe to connect, to experience the finest of art, geography, culture, science, innovation, technology and invention, and to set into motion millions of new thoughts and ideas that will make a lasting impact on the lives of countless people.