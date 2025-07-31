Local News

Prime Minister Drew Welcomes New Taiwanese Ambassador, H.E. Edward Tao

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read
fff09a7e d0d2 4893 458f e5e3179d44848134912068404772915

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 31, 2025 (PMO) — Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, officially welcomed His Excellency Edward Tao, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Saint Kitts and Nevis, during a diplomatic courtesy meeting today, July 31st. 

Prime Minister Drew used the opportunity to express his confidence in the Ambassador’s ability to continue the strong diplomatic work of his predecessor, H.E. Michael Lin, and reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to deepening the longstanding relationship with the Republic of China (Taiwan), which this year marks 41 years of diplomatic ties.

fff09a7e d0d2 4893 458f e5e3179d44848134912068404772915

“Our countries have enjoyed a history of close cooperation, and we look forward to building on that foundation under your tenure,” Prime Minister Drew stated.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged Taiwan’s continued contributions to key national sectors, including agriculture, renewable energy, education, and health. He also reiterated the Government’s support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organisations.

8dc4b549 1a48 c7d8 96f8 4399e490e5394332926545016791987

During the introductory meeting, Ambassador Tao conveyed greetings from the President and Premier of Taiwan and confirmed Taiwan’s continued interest in strengthening bilateral collaboration. He also thanked the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for its consistent support of Taiwan at the United Nations and other international fora.

The meeting also  included updates on a number of ongoing projects and upcoming initiatives.


End

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article 1753974998 SHOOTING POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING OF OFFICER IN POND’S PASTURE
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy