Prime Minister Drew Welcomes New Taiwanese Ambassador, H.E. Edward Tao

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 31, 2025 (PMO) — Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, officially welcomed His Excellency Edward Tao, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Saint Kitts and Nevis, during a diplomatic courtesy meeting today, July 31st.



Prime Minister Drew used the opportunity to express his confidence in the Ambassador’s ability to continue the strong diplomatic work of his predecessor, H.E. Michael Lin, and reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to deepening the longstanding relationship with the Republic of China (Taiwan), which this year marks 41 years of diplomatic ties.

“Our countries have enjoyed a history of close cooperation, and we look forward to building on that foundation under your tenure,” Prime Minister Drew stated.



The Prime Minister also acknowledged Taiwan’s continued contributions to key national sectors, including agriculture, renewable energy, education, and health. He also reiterated the Government’s support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organisations.

During the introductory meeting, Ambassador Tao conveyed greetings from the President and Premier of Taiwan and confirmed Taiwan’s continued interest in strengthening bilateral collaboration. He also thanked the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for its consistent support of Taiwan at the United Nations and other international fora.



The meeting also included updates on a number of ongoing projects and upcoming initiatives.





