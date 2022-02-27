News of 2022 Nevis Tourism Ambassador Program sweeps U.S. Press

Photo caption: The Nevis Tourism Authority’s panel of 2022 Ambassadors

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 25, 2022) – The following is a release from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA), as Nevis continues to make headlines in the United States of America.

Earlier this month, the Nevis Tourism Authority announced its panel of 2022 Ambassadors – a select group of travel tastemakers, influencers, and journalists chosen exclusively for their familiarity with the island.

The 2022 Tourism Ambassador Program line-up boasts television personality and former Spice Girl, Mel B; model and actress, Nikeva Stapleton; award-winning spa and luxury travel influencer, Ava Roxanne Stritt; and Caribbean media expert, Brian Major.

News of these appointments has created enormous excitement both locally and in the States. To date, four major U.S.-based news outlets have featured the story: TravelPulse, Travel + Leisure, MSN, and Travel Noire.

“We’re delighted to have these notable personalities showcase the island’s tourism offerings from their distinctive viewpoints.

“Given the media buzz they’ve already generated, it’s clear that U.S. travel consumers are looking forward to learning more about Nevis from the Ambassadors’ unique perspectives,” Mr. Devon Liburd, the NTA’s interim Chief Executive Officer said.

On February 15th, TravelPulse introduced the 2022 Nevis Ambassadors to its 900,000 online readers. The report, written by AGENTatHOME managing editor Claudette Covey, gave a special nod to Ambassador Brian Major, who serves as the Caribbean editor for Northstar Travel Media’s TravelPulse and AGENTatHOME titles and additionally holds the position of managing editor of digital publications.

With family roots in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Brian brings his heritage and passion for the Caribbean to his career as an accomplished journalist and editor.

In the February 17th edition of Travel + Leisure online, with a readership of 13 million unique visitors per month, contributor Meena Thiruvengadam highlighted performer Mel B.’s response to her appointment as a Nevis Ambassador by sharing a statement that she provided to the publication. It reads, “Nevis is not just part of where I come from but it is part of who I am, it is my dad’s home country and it is the place where so many members of my family still live. For me, this is a huge deal. I’m excited to know more about this beautiful island and I’m excited to share that knowledge with the rest of the world. I want to put Nevis on the map.”

Photo caption: Mr. Devon Liburd, intern Chief Executive Officer at the Nevis Tourism Authority (file photo)

MSN, also known as Microsoft News, further distributed the Travel + Leisure article to its own audience of 216 million unique visitors per month via its publishing partnership with more than 3000 media brands. This caused interest in the Nevis Ambassador Program to be even more widespread.

Additionally, on February 17th, Travel Noire featured a report on the 2022 Nevis Travel Ambassadors penned by R. Peña.

Travel Noire is the foremost digital media company serving millennial communities of colour. Reaching just over 497,000 unique visitors per month, this publication is best known for inspiring its readers with compelling travel content.

END