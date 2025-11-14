Prime Minister Drew Tours Taipei Veterans General Hospital, Highlights Taiwan’s Role in SKN Healthcare Modernization

Taipei, Taiwan, November 13, 2025 (PMO) — Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, today started off a series of high-level engagements in the Republic of China (Taiwan) with an official visit to the Taipei Veterans General Hospital, one of Taiwan’s most advanced medical institutions and a global leader in clinical care, research, and health innovation.

As St. Kitts and Nevis moves ahead with its own historic undertaking, the construction of a modern, climate-smart J.N. France General Hospital, Prime Minister Drew, who also serves as Minister of Health, emphasized the importance of learning from global best practices and deepening cooperation with long-standing partners such as Taiwan.

Prime Minister Drew was accompanied by H.E. Leon Natta-Nelson, Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to Taiwan and lead coordinator of the new hospital project; senior officials; and members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Embassy in Taipei. During the visit, the delegation toured several wards and departments, observing first-hand the advanced technologies, integrated systems, and patient-centred models of care deployed throughout the hospital.



Prime Minister Drew noted that the visit comes at a critical moment as the Federation accelerates efforts to build a resilient, Category-5-ready national hospital capable of withstanding the growing threats of climate change. “We are now in the stages of building the first phase of a new hospital, one that can withstand a Category 5 hurricane,” he shared. “With storms becoming more frequent and severe in the Caribbean, we must ensure our infrastructure keeps pace with this new reality.”