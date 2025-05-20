Prime Minister Drew to Lead Official Delegation to the Republic of Cuba

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, May 20th, 2025 (PMO) – The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, will lead an official delegation to the Republic of Cuba for a state visit from Thursday, May 22 to Friday, May 23, 2025.



This high-level engagement reaffirms the longstanding and deeply rooted diplomatic ties between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Cuba, with a focus on strengthening cooperation in the areas of healthcare, education, and regional solidarity.



Accompanying the Prime Minister will be Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew; Dr. Marcus Natta, Cabinet Secretary; His Excellency Kenneth Douglas, Ambassador; Mr. Javon Liburd, Press Secretary; Mr. Austin Edinborough, Advisor; and Dr. Joylette Woodley, Medical Specialist.



The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis looks forward to deepening bilateral relations and advancing shared development goals through this visit.



End

