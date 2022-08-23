Instrument of Appointment: Honourable Garth Wilkin

Instrument of Appointment: Honourable Garth Wilkin

Community Notice

The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by the Honourable Garth Lucien Wilkin in his capacity as Attorney General in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. They are as follows:

Departments

  • Attorney General’s Chambers
  • Secretariat of the Ministry of Justice
  • Legal Affairs
  • Department of the Director of Public Prosecutions
  • Registry
  • Magistracy
  • Intellectual Property Office
  • Law Commission

-30-

