Instrument of Appointment: Honourable Garth Wilkin

Community Notice

The general public is hereby informed of the various ministries and departments led by the Honourable Garth Lucien Wilkin in his capacity as Attorney General in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. They are as follows:

Departments

Attorney General’s Chambers

Secretariat of the Ministry of Justice

Legal Affairs

Department of the Director of Public Prosecutions

Registry

Magistracy

Intellectual Property Office

Law Commission

-30-