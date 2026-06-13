Prime Minister Drew to Attend High-Level Meetings in Belgium and Climate Mobility Forum in Germany

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 12, 2026 (PMO) — Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, will travel to Europe this weekend to participate in a series of high-level engagements aimed at advancing the Federation’s international partnerships and climate resilience agenda.





Prime Minister Drew will first travel to Brussels, Belgium, where he will attend meetings focused on matters of mutual interest and international cooperation. He will then proceed to Berlin, Germany, to participate in the Climate Mobility Forum.





The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ms. Naeemah Hazelle; Ambassador to UNESCO, Dr. David Doyle and Press Secretary, Mr. Javon Liburd.



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