JNF General Hospital salutes and awards dedicated domestic and support staff

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 8, 2025 (JNF Hospital Communications) — In what will be a semi-annual activity, the Joseph Nathaniel France General Hospital held its first Semi-Annual Employee Awards Ceremony on Monday July 7, where twenty two dedicated domestic and support staff were recognised and awarded certificates.

“Your dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to maintaining a clean, safe, and welcoming environment have not gone unnoticed,” reassured Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mr Curtis Martin. “Time and again, patients have expressed their satisfaction with the services provided – a reflection of your daily efforts behind the scenes.”

At the brief but significant ceremony which was held on the lawn outside the administration block at the JNF General Hospital and chaired by Operations Manager, Ms Stacey Battice, 16 of the awardees from the JNF General Hospital were joined by two each from the Pogson Medical Centre in Sandy Point, Mary Charles Hospital in Molineux, and the Cardin Home.

The domestic and support staff were hailed by the Permanent Secretary for doing duties from maintaining hygienic wards and assisting with patient needs, to ensuring the hospital functioned smoothly and efficiently, informing them that their role was critical to the overall care experience.

“You are the backbone of our healthcare system, and your contributions help us deliver service with dignity and compassion,” emphasised Mr Martin. “We celebrate your professionalism, your teamwork, and the positive impact you make each day.”

Another six domestic and support staff, all from the Joseph Nathaniel France General Hospital, were given special awards in recognition of their dedicated contribution to the health institution.

In a memo, written on Friday July 4 by the Director of Operations at the JNF General Hospital Mrs Lindsey Maynard, announcing the special event, she had underscored the importance of celebrating the contributions and unwavering dedication of the institution’s staff that go above and beyond in delivering outstanding care and support every day.

“This ceremony marks the recognition of employees who have consistently gone above and beyond in their role,” emphasised the event’s chairperson Ms Stacey Battice. “Our ‘Employees of the Half-Year’ are those who not only meet expectations but exceed them, consistently demonstrating professionalism, compassion, and teamwork.”

She said that they all had shown that their dedication was not just about completing tasks, but about making a meaningful impact on the lives of the patients and their co-workers, and also told them that they had earned the recognition through continuous hard work, integrity, and a tireless commitment to serving the patients and staff.

Distributing the award certificates were the Medical Chief of Staff, Dr Daveen Wilkin, and Director of Operations, Mrs Lindsey Maynard. Earlier on, the Permanent Secretary Mr Martin had apologised for the absence of the Director of Health Institutions within the Ministry of Health, Dr Jenson Morton, who was representing the Ministry at another engagement.

The sixteen employees at the JNF General Hospital who received the awards were Ms Zahrea Benjamin (clerk), Mr Rephael Charles (Maintenance Dept), Ms Alva Davis (orderly), Ms Jequila Eddy (cashier), Mrs Stephanie Hanley (Central Sterile Service Department), Ms Kanisha Harrigan (domestic staff), and Ms Kezia Hendrickson (server).

Others were Ms Marlene Hodge (Administration Department), Mr Shakeem James (groundsman), Ms Shaniqua Jarvis (Medical Records Department), Ms Pearl Liburd (Laundry Dept), Mr Rajiv Manroop (IT Department), Ms Marva McIntosh (seamstress), Ms Shontelle Prentice (kitchen staff), Mr Kenyatta Samuel (Central Medical Stores), and Ms Jesica Williams (Food Stores).

Outside the JNF General Hospital were six awardees: Ms Anthia Browne, and Ms Henrietta Warner, from the Sandy Point based Pogson Medical Centre; Mrs Sylvania Hodge-Phillip, and Ms Cherima Morson, from the Molineux based Mary Charles Hospital; and Ms Hailey Williams, and Mr Troy Williams from the West Basseterre based Cardin Home.

Receiving special awards, all from JNF General Hospital, were Ms Sherema Warner (orderly), Mr Levan Thomas (kitchen), Ms Paulette Thomas (domestic staff), Mr Alister Browne (Maintenance Department), Mrs Sandy Archibald (Accounts Department), and Mr Trevor Wattley (groundsman).

“On behalf of the Executive Management Committee (EMC), I want to express my deepest gratitude for the work you do,” said Ms Battice. “You have earned this recognition through continuous hard work, integrity, and a tireless commitment to serving our patients and staff.”

END

Related