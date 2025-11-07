Prime Minister Drew to Attend CELAC–EU Summit in Colombia, Followed by Official Visit to Taiwan

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, November 6, 2025 (PMO) — Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, will lead a delegation to Santa Marta, Republic of Colombia, to participate in the Fourth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU), scheduled for November 9–10, 2025.

The CELAC–EU Summit serves as a premier platform for high-level dialogue between Latin America, the Caribbean, and the European Union, with this year’s discussions focusing on strengthening political, economic, social, and cooperation ties between both regions. Under Colombia’s Pro Tempore Presidency of CELAC, the Summit will emphasize a shared agenda centered on energy, digital, and environmental transitions, along with advancing food security, health self-sufficiency, gender equity, and inclusive regional integration.

Following his engagement in Colombia, Prime Minister Drew will then travel to the Republic of China (Taiwan) for an official state visit.

St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan share a longstanding and fruitful partnership that continues to advance the Federation’s national development agenda through collaboration in areas such as education, healthcare, technology, and sustainable infrastructure.

The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade will accompany Prime Minister Drew on both engagements, as part of his delegation.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the nation’s global partnerships and ensuring that diplomacy continues to serve as a key driver of sustainable progress and prosperity for all citizens.