DUTY-FREE ALLOWANCES EXTENDED

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, January 5, 2023 [Press Secretary’s Office]: An extension of the duty-free allowances on items purchased between the period of November 1st, 2022, to December 31st, 2022, has been approved due to a backlog at the warehouses in Miami.

Comptroller of Customs at the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department, Mr. Kennedy De Silva stated that “any cargo received up to December 31st, 2022, at the warehouses would be honoured for duty-free concessions up to January 14th, 2023”.

The general public is asked to take note.