PRIME MINISTER DR DREW PARTICIPATES IN EMERGENCY MEETING OF THE OECS AUTHORITY

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 18, 2022 (SKNIS) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew today (Thursday, August 18) participated in a virtual Emergency Meeting of the Organization Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority—his first official meeting at the OECS level since assuming office on August 06, 2022.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew and his sub-regional colleagues discussed at length the upcoming AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022.

The forum is slated to be held from September 1 – 3, 2022, in Bridgetown, Barbados, under the theme, ‘One People. One Destiny. Uniting and Reimagining Our Future’.

According to the forum’s official website, the event is expected to welcome 750 delegates from Africa and the Caribbean, including government and private sector officials from both regions, as well as investors, development partners, and trade support institutions. It is intended to help strengthen relations between the private sectors of the two regions to advance trade and investment.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister was supported in today’s meeting by Foreign Service Officer, Mr. Bjorn Hazel.

Source: SKNIS

