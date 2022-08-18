New Foreign Affairs Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis meets with his ROC (Taiwan) Counterpart

L-R: RESIDENT AMBASSADOR OF THE REPUBLIC OF CHINA (TAIWAN) TO ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, H.E. MICHAEL LIN; FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER, THE RIGHT HONOURABLE DR. DENZIL DOUGLAS

Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, met on Thursday, 18th August, 2022, in a virtual meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Joseph Wu. After an exchange of greetings, the Taiwan Foreign Minister congratulated Dr. Douglas and the Saint Kitts-Nevis Labour Party on a decisive victory at the polls on 5th August, 2022.

SEATED AT HIS DESK IS THE RIGHT HONOURABLE DR. DENZIL DOUGLAS IN THE COMPANY OF H.E. AMBASSADOR MICHAEL LIN (L) AND PERMANENT SECRETARY IN THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS KAYE BASS

The two senior diplomats expressed satisfaction with the longstanding relations between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) and each committed to continued support in economic development and advocacy for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

TELECONFERENCE CALL WITH THE RIGHT HONOURABLE DR. DENZIL DOUGLAS (L) AND MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF THE REPUBLIC OF CHINA (TAIWAN) H.E. JOSEPH WU

Among the topics discussed were training and scholarships, and deepening cooperation in agriculture, hospitality and tourism. Also present were the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Kaye Bass, and the ROC (Taiwan’s) Resident Ambassador to Saint Kitts and Nevis His Excellency Mr. Michael Lin.

Source: SKNIS