NEW MINISTER OF PUBLIC UTILITIES MAKES INAUGURAL VISIT TO SKELEC

Basseterre, St. Kitts (August 19th, 2022)— Honourable Konris Maynard, the newly elected Minister of Public Utilities, Transport, Information, Communication, Technology, and Post made an inaugural visit to the St Kitts Electricity Company Ltd (SKELEC) on August 18th, 2022.

The walk-through of the company began at the Administration Building on Central Street, Basseterre, then proceeded to the Transmission and Distribution Building, Generation Building, and Annex Building at Needsmust. Hon. Konris Maynard received congratulatory remarks and explanations of the roles of each department from the employees throughout the company.

Maynard, who is responsible for Public Infrastructure, Energy. Utilities, Transport et al, said that he’s looking forward to exploring greener energy and later introducing electric vehicles. “I am excited to be joining the SKELEC family and look forward to the work we can do together. I am pleased after having met the team and look forward to sharing my knowledge and investing in new technologies and advancements of the company, ” Maynard said.

Hon. Konris Maynard was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of Public Infrastructure et al. Mr. Daryl Lloyd, Communications Officer of Public Infrastructure Ms. Che-Raina Warner, and Mr. Clement Williams General Manager of SKELEC.

The St Kitts Electricity Company Ltd wishes to congratulate Honourable Konris Maynard as the newly appointed Minister of Public Infrastructure et al. The company looks forward to working with you.

About SKELEC

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC) formerly the St. Kitts Electricity Department (SKED) is a public utility that provides electric power generation, transmission, and distribution services to St. Kitts. SKELEC is the sole electricity provider in St. Kitts that seeks to supply reliable electricity at a competitive price in harmony with the local community and environment. The St. Kitts Electricity Company is owned by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and is operated by a Board of Directors. SKELEC began operations on August 1, 2011.