Prime Minister Clarifies: “No Increase in Per Diem for Ministers” Since 2008

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 31, 2025 (PMO) — Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has dismissed claims of increased per diem allowances for government ministers as “misinformation” and “political mischief,” confirming in Parliament today, July 31, that per diem rates remain unchanged since 2008.

Speaking during the National Assembly’s morning session, Prime Minister Drew stated unequivocally, “The per diem that I get is the same per diem that has been in place since 2008. It has not even been adjusted for inflation and increasing cost.”

Dr. Drew was responding to false narratives suggesting that the government had implemented increases to per diem allocations for travelling ministers. “Again, seeking to spread misinformation to gain some sort of silly political advantage,” he said, calling on the public to “refrain from lying, to refrain from giving people misinformation for some sort of political advantage.”

He concluded, “My office deals with the issue of per diem, and I wanted to bring it here and raise it at the level of this Honourable House.”

