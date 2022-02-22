SUPERINTENDENT ROGERS AND CORPORAL BOYLES-MATTHEW CONFIRMED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 22, 2022 (RSCNPF): Superintendent Travis Rogers and Corporal Otensia Boyles-Matthew have received highly anticipated letters confirming them in their ranks.

The promotions of Superintendent Rogers and Corporal Boyles-Matthew took effect from July 2018 and December 2019 respectively.

The letters were handed over by Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy during a brief ceremony on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in his Office at Police Headquarters. Commissioner Brandy indicated that he received the letters of confirmation this month and he was more than happy to share the news. He congratulated the Officers, thanked them for their hard work and encouraged them to continue performing.

The other members of the Executive Command joined the Commissioner in offering congratulatory messages and words of encouragement to Rogers and Boyles-Matthew.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Andre Mitchell advised that managing and supervising today was different from years ago and told the Officers that they had to do things differently in order to get the results they wanted.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Adolph Adams said that he hoped to see them taking another step up the leadership ladder in the organisation in the near future.

Expressing similar sentiments, Assistant Commissioner of Police McCarta Browne said, “You should feel good, but continue working towards your next appointment.”

“The men and women under your command expect a lot from you, and we know you have a lot in you,” said Force Personnel Officer, Clifford Govia, who also asked them to familiarise themselves with the modern forms of leadership.

Superintendent Everton Mitchum, who was present for the ceremony, described Superintendent Rogers as a hard worker. He encouraged Boyles-Matthew to continue working hard and to never give up.

— 30 —