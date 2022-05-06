Nevis Island Administration-Medical University of the Americas Scholarship Offer 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 03, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the availability of two (2) NIA-MUA scholarship offers for 2022

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in collaboration with the Medical University of the Americas (MUA) encourage individuals who are interested in Health Sciences to apply for the NIA & MUA scholarship opportunity. Two (2) scholarships will be awarded for successful candidates to pursue undergraduate studies at an accredited higher-education institution. The scholarships support awardees for up to four (4) years of studies whilst attending the Medical University of the Americas (MUA); the University of the West Indies; or any four (4) year United States based institution. Individuals who are already attending University will NOT be considered for this Scholarship.

Persons eligible to apply must be:

· At least eighteen (18) years of age;

· A citizen of St. Kitts/Nevis;

· Possess at least five (5) CXC CSEC passes including Mathematics, English and one (1) Science; and

· Active in community service.

The priority areas for 2022 includes:

· Environmental Health

· Pharmacy

· Medical Technology

· Physical Therapy

· Occupational/Speech Therapy

· Nursing

· Health Educator

· Counseling

· Biomedical Engineering

· Health Information Management

· Occupational Health & Safety

· Radiography

· Supply Chain Management (Health)

· Social Work

For applications to be considered, candidates must present the following documents by June 24, 2022:

· Completed application form;

· Birth or naturalization certificate;

· Police Record;

· Passport-sized picture;

· Certified copies of CXC/CSEC/CAPE passes;

· Copy of acceptance letter from tertiary institution;

· Official costing of programme including tuition, room and board etc.;

· Letter of reference from high school teacher;

· Letter of reference from a community service organization stating your active involvement; and

· Eight hundred-one thousand (800-1000) word essay stating your future goals and why you are deserving of this scholarship.

For additional guidance on application procedures or for an Application Form, kindly contact the following individuals:

· Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, Administration Building, Charlestown.

Email: shelisa.martinclarke@niagov.com or Telephone: 469-5221 Ext. 6490/6491/6492.

· Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill, Training Officer, Ministry of Human Resources, Social Security Building, Pinney’s Estate.

Email: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or Telephone: 469-5221 Ext. 5163/4/6.

