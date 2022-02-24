Premier Brantley, NTA welcome Tourism Ambassador Brian Major back to Nevis

Photo caption: (l) Mr. Devon Liburd, Chief Executive Officer (ag) of the Nevis Tourism Authority and (r) Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration, present veteran travel journalist Brian Major (c) with a gift bag during a courtesy call at the Premier’s office at Pinneys Estate, Nevis on February 23, 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 23, 2022) – – Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, has welcomed newly appointed Tourism Ambassador for Nevis, veteran travel journalist Brian Major, back to the island.

Major and his wife paid a courtesy call on the Premier at his office on Thursday, February 23, 2022, his first visit to the island since being appointed a brand ambassador for Nevis.

Premier Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), said Mr. Major is no stranger to Nevis, having visited on prior occasions during his travel-writing career and having a close familial connection to the territory.

“I want to welcome Brian home in a very real sense. He’s been a friend of the jurisdiction for a very long time. He has great insight. I think the fact that he traced as far as his grandmother to the federation, she was born on St. Kitts, tells us that his DNA is very much embedded here. We are delighted to have Brian and his family visiting with us.”

He commended Mr. Devon Liburd, Chief Executive Officer (ag) of the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) and his team for introducing the progressive initiative of appointing tourism ambassadors for the island. He said the ambassadors are well positioned as influencers to spread the word that Nevis is a premiere tourist destination with much to offer discerning travelers.

“I think there’s a tremendous buzz out there in the marketplace. It’s an exciting time. I really do think this is a watershed moment for tourism for the island of Nevis and I think Brian is peculiarly placed to deliver for us in a very real way and spreading the word that Nevis is truly paradise on Earth. I am very, very, excited about this whole initiative and certainly we look forward to some great things happening from this program.”

Photo caption: Premier Hon. Mark Brantley (r) welcomes Brian Major, Managing Editor, Digital Guides and Publications/Caribbean for New Jersey-based TravelPulse.com back to the island as a 2022 Tourism Ambassador for Nevis (February 23, 2022)

He noted that while Mr. Major is the first of the four 2022 Tourism Ambassadors to visit since their appointment, he anticipates the others – British singer and TV personality former Spice Girl Melanie “Mel B” Brown MBE; luxury travel and spa writer and editor Ava Roxanne Stritt; and Nikeva Stapleton, an American model, dancer and actress with Nevisian roots- will soon follow.

NTA CEO Mr. Liburd said, “Today we are delighted to welcome the first of those ambassadors to the island. Brian has visited the island before and he has written extensively about the destination. His grandmother is from the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, so we are very happy to welcome him in the role of Tourism Ambassador.”

Mr. Liburd also expressed gratitude to the Four Seasons Resort, Montpelier Inn and other tourism stakeholders who are partnering with the NTA to welcome the ambassadors to Nevis “so that they can rediscover the island and experience all the positive things that exist on the island”.

Mr. Major stated that being appointed a Tourism Ambassador for Nevis is the highlight of his career thus far, and vowed to continue promoting the island destination with added fervor.

“I would like to thank you Mr. Premier and Devon. This is an honor that I could not have imagined would have happened. It is a tremendous thrill to be an ambassador for an island as beautiful and wonderful as Nevis. If I had no ties I would [still] feel that way and the fact that I am connected to this country through my family, I want to do the best that I can. I will faithfully promote and talk about Nevis and continue to write about it. It’s such a wonderful place and I couldn’t be more happy for this honour.

“There’s so much to do here, so much to enjoy, historical connections, fine dining- it’s a small island that is mystical and has many activities and many things to be proud of.”

During his brief visit Mr. Major will be touring the island and visiting some of the highlight attractions on Nevis, including the historical Bath Hotel and Cottle Church.

