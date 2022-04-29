Premier Brantley leads Cabinet delegation at the public viewing for former Premier, the late H. E. Vance W. Amory

Photo caption: Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley attends public viewing for former Premier, His Excellency Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory at the Theodore L. Hobson Q.C. Court Building on April 28, 2022

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 28, 2022) – – Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley led members of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet to the public viewing of the body of former Premier His Excellency Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory as it lay in state at the Theodore L. Hobson Q.C. Court Building on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

“Today I attended the High Court building in Charlestown where the body of our fallen hero Premier Vance Amory lies in State. I signed the book of condolences and paid my respects to a truly great Nevisian,” said Hon. Brantley.

Photo caption: Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley signs the book of condolences for the late His Excellency Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory at the Theodore L. Hobson Q.C. Court Building on April 28, 2022

Premier Brantley also expressed condolences to H.E. Amory’s wife Venita.

Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, O. B. E., M. H., Deputy Governor-General; Hon. Farrell Smithen, President of the Nevis Island Assembly; and Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds, Opposition Member of Parliament also paid their respects and signed the book of condolences.

Former Premier Amory passed away on April 02 at the age of 72 years, while in the United Kingdom seeking medical treatment.

H.E. Amory, who was at the time serving as Ambassador in the Office of the Prime Minister, was first elected to the Nevis Island Assembly in 1987 where he served until he retired in 2017.

Photo caption: Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley expresses condolences to the Mrs. Vernita Amory during the public viewing for former Premier ,His Excellency Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory at the Theodore L. Hobson Q.C. Court Building on April 28, 2022

He was elected to the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis in 1989 and served as a federal parliamentarian between until 2020. He served two terms as Premier of Nevis from 1992 until 2006 and again from 2013 until 2017.

H.E. Vance W. Amory has been recognized by many for his distinguished service to Nevis and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. His body will continue to lie in state on Friday, April 29, after which there will be a state funeral at the Elquemedo Willett Park on April 30th.

