Cole Palmer Pays Courtesy Call on Prime Minister Drew During Heritage Visit to St. Kitts

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 15, 2025 (PMO) – English football sensation and Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer today, July 15th, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, during a vibrant moment of cultural and sporting exchange taking place on the island.

Palmer, whose paternal roots trace back to St. Kitts through his grandfather, is visiting the Federation with members of his family.

Dr. Drew welcomed the Palmer family and expressed pride in Cole’s achievements on the international stage. “We are proud to see a descendant of St. Kitts and Nevis representing with such distinction in global football. Your success is not only a personal triumph but also a testament to the legacy of Kittitian resilience, talent, and global influence,” Prime Minister Drew said.

The football camp, organized in his honour, and supported by True Life, a UK-based organization, and international partners, has become one of the largest of its kind in the Caribbean. This year’s edition has drawn attention from regional and international media, including the BBC, as hundreds of young athletes participate in training sessions designed to sharpen their skills and build character.

During the event, Prime Minister Drew gifted Palmer with a national team jersey and a Caribbean indigenous art piece, underscoring the cultural bridge between the diaspora and the homeland.

In return, Palmer took time to interact with local youth, share words of encouragement, and observe the football training taking place.

Palmer’s visit comes at a time when St. Kitts and Nevis is investing heavily in sports, youth development, and cultural reengagement as part of its Sustainable Island State Agenda. The Prime Minister described the occasion as “a proud and unifying moment for the Federation, where identity, legacy, and global excellence meet.”

Related