St Kitts and Nevis wins Miss Jaycees title

By: Staff Reporter

Miss St. Kitts and Nevis, Nekirah Nicholls is the 2022 Miss Jaycees Caribbean Queen.

The Kittitian beauty dominated the 59th edition of the event which was held last night, (July 27) in Antigua by winning 4 of the 5 judged segments.

Nicholls was judged to have the Best Interview, Best Swimwear and Best Performing Talent. She also captured the title for Best Modelling Skills in the Evening Wear.

The Kittitian beauty also took home the title of Most True to the Theme.

The ‘Best Dressed for Evening Wear’ award was captured by Wenia Verneuil of St. Lucia. Verneuil also won the titles of Most Photogenic and Best in Cultural Wear. Miss Congeniality was captured by Haiti.

The Miss Jaycees Pageant, an annual event forms part of the activities for the Antigua and Barbuda Carnival.

The TOP THREE DELEGATES:



Queen: St Kitts and Nevis: Nekirah Nicholls



1st Runner Up – Trinidad: Chronna Khan

2nd Runner Up – St Lucia – Wenia Verneuil