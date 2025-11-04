Premier Brantley Bids Fond Farewell to Cuban Ambassador, Commends His Contribution to Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 03, 2025)– Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, bid a heartfelt farewell to His Excellency David Rivero Pérez, outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to St. Kitts and Nevis, during a recent courtesy visit to mark the end of the Ambassador’s four-year tenure.

Ambassador Pérez, who will soon return to Cuba, was accompanied by Counselor Ivón Tomé.

Premier Brantley expressed deep appreciation for the Ambassador’s unwavering friendship and tangible support to the people of Nevis, noting that his tenure has been marked by strengthened cooperation between Cuba and the Federation, particularly in the areas of health and education.

“You have been a very good friend to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, but also a very good friend to Nevis,” Premier Brantley said. “It is because of the Ambassador and his intervention why we now have some of our young people in Cuba specializing in various disciplines and who hope to come back to serve us in the field of medicine.

“I want to thank you and to let you know you will always have a home here in St. Kitts and Nevis. We have been blessed to have you, and please take my very warm regards back to your president and government and to your foreign minister,” the Premier added.

Ambassador Pérez reflected on his time in the Federation, noting the strong ties between Cuba and the Caribbean.

“During this time Cuba and the Caribbean have had excellent relations and we have a presence in the whole country here. For us it’s a pleasure to contribute to the development of St. Kitts and Nevis and other places in the Caribbean,” he said. “Another thing that I have to mention is the presence of our doctors working here at the hospital and I heard that they are doing well. So I want to express the will of our government to continue stronger relations, and yes, I hope to come back in the future.”

He reaffirmed Cuba’s commitment to continued collaboration, particularly in the health and education sectors.

“We have to continue working together. We have the support of the Nevis Island Administration and we receive always a warm welcome here,” he said. “I can assure you that the will of our government, despite the challenges that we have, is to continue providing professionals in the health sector, and of course to continue with the program of scholarships.”

The Ambassador also revealed that Cuba’s scholarship program for 2026 will include additional opportunities for young Nevisians and Kittitians.

“The new scholarship plan for the next year- we have six more medicine scholarships for next year. Of course there is capacity for other careers, not only medical, engineers and so on. So that’s the will- to continue working together,” he stated.

During his visit, Ambassador Pérez met with the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), along with Permanent Secretary Shelisa Martin-Clarke and Assistant Secretary Latoya Jeffers.

Senator Nisbett lauded the enduring partnership between Nevis and Cuba, particularly in the area of healthcare.

“I feel like we’ve had quality engagement over the years and I want to wish you well on your endeavors after you’ve left the Federation,” she said. “At the very least in the Ministry of Health, our partnership has been tangible. The support in terms of medical professionals through the Cuban Brigade has helped our health system to be what it is today. Without that support we would not be able to provide the health care that we have been to the people of Nevis.

“So I want to thank you so much in that regard for facilitating those requests and allowing your citizens and people to come and assist us in that way.”

The Ambassador also met with members of the Cuban Medical Brigade currently stationed at the Alexandra Hospital, expressing appreciation for their dedication and service.

