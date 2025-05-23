Prime Minister Drew Meets with St. Kitts and Nevis Students In Cuba 

Havana, Cuba, May 22nd, 2025 (PMO) – While in Cuba, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, met with Kittitian and Nevisian students currently studying in Cuba, reaffirming his government’s unwavering commitment to their academic and personal success.

The gathering, held at the St. Kitts and Nevis Embassy in Havana, was marked by open and heartfelt exchanges. Students candidly shared their experiences, highlighting both the opportunities and the challenges of studying far from home. They spoke of the academic rigour, cultural enrichment, and the occasional hardships faced, but above all, they expressed deep gratitude for the Prime Minister’s continued advocacy and support.

Prime Minister Drew, himself a proud graduate of a Cuban university, took the opportunity to reflect on his own transformative journey as a student in Cuba. “I know firsthand the challenges you face, but I also know the immense value of this experience,” he shared.

He continued, “The friendships you form, the knowledge you gain, and the resilience you build will serve you for a lifetime. I am living proof that your dreams are within reach.”

He encouraged the students to persevere, reminding them that their achievements will not only shape their own futures but also contribute to the ongoing development of St. Kitts and Nevis. The Prime Minister assured them that his administration remains steadfast in its support, working to ensure that every student abroad has the resources and encouragement they need to thrive.

The meeting concluded with a renewed sense of purpose, as students and their Prime Minister celebrated the enduring ties between St. Kitts and Nevis and Cuba, a partnership built on shared values, mutual respect, and a vision for a brighter future.

