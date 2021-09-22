Airlift Update #14

Below is the updated flight schedule as of Wednesday 22nd September, 2021.

Air Canada – AC1730 YYZ-SKB/ AC1731 SKB-YYZ

Weekly Sunday service: December 5th to April 24th, 2022.

AA MIA-SKB 318

Weekly Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday service: August 16th to October 30th, 2021.

Daily Service: November 2nd, 2021 excluding November 9th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 25th and 30th.

AA CLT-SKB AA-1701

Weekly Saturday service: December 18th to April 2nd, 2022.

AA JFK-SKB AA-2210

Weekly Saturday service: November 20th and November 27th, 2021.

Weekly Saturday service: December 18th to April 2nd, 2022.

British Airways- BA2157 LGW-SKB/ BA 2256 SKB-LGW

Weekly Sunday service: October 3rd to October 22nd, 2021.

Weekly Thursday and Surday service: October 31st to March, 2022.

Delta ATL-SKB DL-1986

Weekly Saturday service: November 20th to March 26th, 2022.

LIAT- LI-353 -SKB-ANU/ LI-342-BGI-SKB

Weekly Thursday service March 25th to January 15th, 2022.

LIAT- LI-391 ANU-SKB/ LI-391 SKB-EIS

Weekly Friday service March 25th to January 15th, 2022.

LIAT- LI-327 ANU-SKB/ LI-327- SKB-SLU

Weekly Saturday service March 25th to January 15th, 2022.

LIAT- LI- 312 SKB-ANU/ LI- 312 DOM-SKB

Weekly Sunday service March 25th to January 15th, 2022.

Seaborne/Silver Airways- BB 4180 SJU-SKB/ BB 4187 SKB-SJU

Weekly Friday service: April 30th to December 31st, 2021.

Weekly Sunday service: May 2nd to December 26th, 2021.

United Airlines- UA1562 EWR-SKB/ UA815 SKB-EWR

Weekly Saturday service: December 18th to April 30th 2022.

Notice:Delta JFK service will not operate in Nov and Dec.

Cancelled: WinAir – service cancelled until further notice.

Flight numbers and times are subject to change without notice.

Flight schedules are subject to change without notice.

