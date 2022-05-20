Powell hits ton against Trinidad and Tobago

By: T. Chapman

Nevisian opening batsman, Kieran Powell played a stroke-filled innings at the Diego Martin grounds in Trinidad on Wednesday.

The left-handed Powell made his eighth first class hundred as Leeward Islands Hurricanes powered their way to 308-7 against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

Powell faced 221 balls and struck 17 fours and 2 sixes in his knock of 139.

He dominated Red Force’s attack which included Test pacers Shannon Gabriel and Jayden Seales.

Amir Jagoo chipped in with 58 while Keacy Carty got 31 and Terrance Warde 26.