The Bank of Nevis Limited Invests in Cricket

The Nevis Cricket Association (NCA) and The Bank of Nevis Limited (BON) are excited to announce their partnership for the development of Cricket in Nevis. The Bank of Nevis Limited is the major sponsor for the Nevis Cricket Association’s 40 & 35 overs Championship. Over the years, The Bank of Nevis Limited has been at the forefront of cricket development in Nevis with its sponsorship of the Summer Cricket Coaching Clinic and the Keeth Arthurton Cricket Academy. The Bank of Nevis Limited’s partnership with the Nevis Cricket Association is a demonstration of its continued commitment to the development of cricket and support for the Nevis Cricket Association’s efforts to create a resurgence of cricket on the island.

President of the NCA Carlisle Powell indicated that “five (5) Division I teams and seven (7) Division II teams will participate in a total of forty seven (47) games. The NCA/BON 40 & 35 overs competition will end with a winner in each division”. President Powell and the Management team of the NCA are “keen to improve the quality of cricket in Nevis just as the BON continues to improve the quality of lives of their customers”.

Marketing Officer of The Bank of Nevis Limited, Mr. Pheon Jones, said “Cricket is not just a sport for us in the Caribbean, it’s the way of life, it’s our culture “.

Matches are played every weekend and live scores and results are available on

https://cricclubs.com/home.do?&clubld=31160.

