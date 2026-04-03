TEAM BVI ANNOUNCES ELITE SQUAD FOR THE 53RD CARIFTA GAMES IN GRENADA

Thursday, 26th March 2026, at Duff’s Bottom, Tortola, British Virgin Islands



The BVI Athletics Association has officially announced the twenty-seven (27) elite athletes selected to represent the Territory of the Virgin Islands at the 53rd Carifta Games in St. Georges, Grenada. The Carifta Games is scheduled to take place at the Kirani James Stadium from April 4-6, 2026.



The announcement was made during a press conference featuring remarks from:



Ms. Asley Kelly OLY, Representative for the BVI Olympic Committee gave an inspiring perspective both as a past Carfita Games participant and as an Olympic Committee Member. She encouraged the athletes to work hard, train hard and trust the process. She reminded the athletes that their participation in the Carfita Games is a starting block to international competitions, as she listed the athletic stars who are all BVI Olympians. At the end the conference Ashley took some time to speak with the athletes, without the crowd and she reminded them that this achievement is one they must be proud of.



Hon. Sharie de Castro, Minister of Education, Youth Affairs and Sports, who provided congratulatory remarks and confirmed that resurfacing of the current track is approved and the preliminary phases of the project will commence in the off-season later this year. This revelation received a resounding applause from the athletes. She reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to the sport by announcing an additional $100K funding support.



Mr. Steve Augustine, President of the BVI Athletics Association offered his congratulations and some historic perspective. President Augustine listed the achievements of our collegiate and professional athletes who were once Carifta Games participants. He reminded the team that this year makes 50 years that Team BVI has been participating in the Carfita Games. He provided some fun facts and stats about Grenada giving perspective on what the athletes should anticipate. President Augustine listed a few athletes from last year’s Carfita team who have all connected the dots and have taken the opportunities that Athletics have provided them to gain an education at a tertiary institution through sports. It was a sobering moment as the athletes whispered amongst themselves about the of future in the sport for them. He offered a plug for the BVIAA’s 100 for 100 sponsorship program where the community can donate a $100 for 1 athlete with the aim of raising funds to help development of the sport.



The TEAM BVI delegation and tentative event entries are listed below. Notably, among the delegation is BVI Resident and local Official Rosalind Leonard-Fahie, who was appointed by NACAC to Refree the Games and resident Official Dezarre Woodley, who served as a pole vault official at the 52nd Games, and has been selected to officiate the pole vault event in Grenada. :



Team BVI Delegation

Team Officials and Coaches:

Team Manager: Tarika Moses;

Head Coach: Annabelle Skelton-Malone;

Coaches: Erwin Telemaque, Winston Potter;

Safeguarding Officer: Rhennie Phipps ;

Official, Pole Vault: Dezarre Woodley;

NACAC Referee: Rosalind Leonard-Fahie.



Additional Attendees

Members of the BVIAA Board;

Hon. Sharie de Castro, Minister for Education Youth Affairs and Sports;

Debra Hodge, Director of Youths Affairs and Sports.



Team BVI Athletes



U17 Girls

M’Kenzii Crabbe (100/200/4×1)

Macayla Logan (100/4×1)

Kaeja Creque (400/4×1)

Sam’Asia Leonard (200/4×1)

T’Keiya Smith (High Jump)

Shanai Morgan (4×1)



U20 GIrls

Taryn Augustine (100/200/4×1)

Shannia Johnson (200/4×1)

Deneil Clarke (400/4×1)

Jah’Kyla Morton (High Jump)

Cristal Daly (Long Jump/4×1)

Shyra Stoutt (Long Jump/4×1)

Jameila Chambers (100/4×1)



U17 Boys

Ty-Rique Charles (100/200)

Bryson Walters (High Jump)

Caedon Fraites (400)

Audony Gangoo (200/4×1)

Ethan James (100/4×100)

Shamahni Scatliffe (4×1)



U20 Boys

J’Den Jackson (100/200/4×1)

Mario Carter (200/400/4×1)

Othniel Gillings (High Jump/ 4×1)

Tiondre Frett (4×1)

Paul Hewlett (Dec)

Jaheem Lennard-Joseph (100/4X1)

Latriel Williams (4X1)

Shaumal Donovan (4X1)

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