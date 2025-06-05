Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Panda Chinese Supermarket

Another Robbery – Panda Chinese Supermarket

Police are actively investigation an armed robbery that occurred yesterday, June 4, 2025, at Panda Chinese Supermarket on Upper Market Street.

According to the Police, around 2:30 pm, an unknown male, described as wearing a baby blue t-shirt, dark jeans, and a black helmet, entered the supermarket.

The assailant brandished what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the cashier. He then stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot with a black and white bag.

No injuries were reported.

No Suspects In Custody

Investigators have reviewed surveillance footage and are actively pursuing leads.

The Police Force urges anyone with information related to this incident to contact the nearest Police Station or the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 662-1140. All information shared will be kept strictly confidential.

The police are also investigating two other supermarket robberies which happened on the 30th of May and the 3rd of June respectively.

