Nevis Tourism Authority Showcases Sustainable Luxury at Anguilla’s Hook & Harvest Celebration

NEVIS, West Indies (December 1, 2025) – The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA), the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Ministry of Agriculture and the Nevis Mango Festival in partnership with Dr. Carissa Webster-Lake, proudly participated in Hook & Harvest, a culinary celebration held in Anguilla on Sunday, November 16, 2025. The ticketed farm- and sea-to-table event, showcased a 10-course tasting menu crafted exclusively from locally grown, reared, or caught ingredients, brought together farmers, fishers, chefs, and regional stakeholders to champion sustainable food systems and healthier Caribbean communities.

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and resilience, the NIA supported the event with a meaningful contribution: the donation of 130 fruit trees, provided by the NIA Ministry of Agriculture. Each patron was gifted a tree, reinforcing the event’s core message of eating—and planting—locally. This collaborative gesture underscored Nevis’s dedication to promoting food security and reducing non-communicable diseases across the region.

The Nevis delegation, led by the Nevis Island Administration’s Honorary Eric Evelyn, Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Nevis Tourism Authority’s CEO Andia Ravariere, Director of Sales & Marketing Phéon Jones, Director of VIP & MICE Shelisia Glasford, and guest chef Aalyah Caines, who represented the Nevis Mango Festival, brought a vibrant Nevisian presence to the event. Chef Caines prepared a selection of mango-inspired dishes, offering guests an enticing preview of the flavors that define the Nevis Mango Festival while fostering a meaningful cultural exchange with Anguilla. To further showcase Nevis’s culinary creativity, Chef Caines introduced two signature festival creations:

Guest Chef Aalyah Caines Credit: Zuri Wilkes Photography

Entrée – Zest & Zing: Pan-seared mahi mahi on a vibrant bed of lettuce, sautéed mango quinoa, crowned with zesty mango salsa, and finished with a chili mango sauce.

Dessert – Mango Mirage: Silky mango panna cotta swirled with a tropical trio of mango, passion fruit, and tamarind coulis, topped with crunchy granola.

To engage guests even further, the NTA also issued a series of exciting prizes throughout the evening—including two complimentary tickets to the 2026 Nevis Mango Festival—offering attendees an early glimpse of Nevis’s signature blend of hospitality, culture, and sustainable culinary excellence. Their participation highlighted Nevis’s leadership in sustainable culinary tourism and set the stage for the upcoming 2026 Nevis Mango Festival, one of the Caribbean’s most celebrated farm-to-table events.



“We were delighted to share a piece of Nevis with our Anguillian neighbors,” said CEO Andia Ravariere. “Hook & Harvest is all about celebrating what our islands grow and create with care, and that spirit aligns beautifully with who we are as a destination.”

A premier showcase of Anguilla’s culinary excellence, Hook & Harvest is dedicated to inspiring regional resilience through local agriculture, responsible sourcing, and authentic Caribbean cultural preservation. The NTA’s involvement further strengthened cross-island collaboration while spotlighting Nevis’s growing influence as a destination defined by sustainable luxury, mindful travel, and regenerative tourism practices.

